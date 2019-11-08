News I By I 08.11.19

Georgie McVicar & hmurd sound out soothing gibberish on upcoming split

Cherche Encore logo

Recorded at Stockholm’s legendary Elektronmusikstudion.

Georgie McVicar and hmurd have announced a split release via Cherche Encore, the London-based label and party series that hmurd curates with Blue Maignien.

Listen to some samples of McVicar’s ‘Symplegades’ and hmurd’s ‘gay Pret’ below accompanied by their expressive, kind-of-frantic-but-actually-as-peculiarly-soothing-as-the-music description.

“Detuned 8021-9021 in Elektro Magnetische Schwebetechnik for Swedish Radio, ‘Symplegades / gay Pret’ is thought of rooms in couplet. Gasping medleys; EDGY SAMPLES. Gay as a minestrone. Cyclonic. Dogger. Cyaneae Insulae. Taketh unto Theylob, shaketh unto Shelob. Their lobes: apt. His lobes: grey. Ricocheting once. Qui sdegno…”

The release follows McVicar’s 2018 album Failure to Meet Repayments Could Result in One (or more) of the Following Being Actioned Against You for Conditional Records and hmurd’s Boycott Ethical Consumption from earlier this year on TT (fka Tobago Tracks).

The split will be released November 19 over at Cherche’s Bandcamp.

Read next: Intonal 2019: Exploring Sweden’s musical landscape with Kali Malone, Rivet and more

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp