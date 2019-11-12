Colin Self to release Siblings companion EP, Orphans

A prelude of sorts to the 2018 album.

Last year experimental musician and performance artist Colin Self concluded his opera series Elation with the Donna Haraway-inspired album Siblings, which told the story of a non-biological family coming together on a damaged planet.

Today the artist has released a prelude of sorts, Orphans, which features two new pieces, a re-visited bonus track and a Planningtorock remix of the Siblings track ‘Survival’. Listen to the epic ‘Dispossessed’ now.

The release of the EP marks a year since the release of Siblings. Self has also been touring as part of Holly Herndon’s ensemble in support of her recent album, Proto.

Orphans is out now on RVNG Intl. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dispossessed’

02. ‘Once More’

03. ‘Polyvagal’

04. ‘Survival (Planningtorock Remix)’

Read next: Read next: Sonic Futures – How Technology is Guiding Electronic Music