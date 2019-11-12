Tayhana to release debut album Tierra del Fuego via N.A.A.F.I.

Arriving November 18.

Tayhana’s debut album Tierra del Fuego is arriving later this month via Mexico City’s ever-excellent N.A.A.F.I..

It’s her second contribution to the label following her track ‘Encunetros Furtivos’ for their 2017 NAAFI 2.0 compilation.

Elsewhere this year, Tayhana collaborated with Lechuga Zafiro on Devórame la piel for Mexican collective Encuentros Furtivos and her enchanting track ‘Negra Brava’ entranced among six others on a recent compilation curated by HiedraH, the Argentinian collective she co-founded in 2013.

Tierra del Fuego will be available on November 18 and is available for pre-order now. See the artwork, tracklist and Tayhana’s incredible FACT below.

An album release party will be held on November 21 at Mexico City’s Terminal – Club Antisocial. See more info about that event here.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Some days back I had a happy ending in my grasp’

02. ‘Corazón lleno de mil inviernos’

03. ‘Presentimiento’

04. ‘Hasta hoy’

05. ‘Petrolera’

06. ‘Quiero tenerte en mi boca’

07. ‘Conozco tu debilidad’

08. ‘Maravilla’

09. ‘Te lamentas (FIN)’

