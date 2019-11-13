Gavilán Rayna Russom to release debut solo album, The Envoy

Influenced by Ursula K. Le Guin and featuring the voice of Cosey Fanni Tutti and brass arrangements from Peter Zummo.

Gavilán Rayna Russom will release her debut solo album, The Envoy, on Ecstatic.

Inspired by Ursula K. Le Guin’s 1969 classic The Left Hand Of Darkness, the artist explores gender, spirituality and the occult over nine, beat-less synth compositions, featuring the voice of Cosey Fanni Tutti and brass arrangements from Arthur Russell collaborator Peter Zummo.

The album is the artist’s first solo release since publicly coming out as transgender in 2017, and is a return to the beat-less synth compositions that featured on her early releases on DFA, such as 2005’s The Days Of Mars, made in collaboration with Delia Gonzalez.

The Envoy arrives on November 14 via Ecstatic. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Changelings in the Human’

02. ‘Kemmer’

03. ‘Envoy’

04. ‘Place inside the Blizzard’

05. ‘Strength out of the Dark’

06. ‘Centre of Time’

07. ‘I Bleed I Weep I Sweat’

08. ‘Discipline of Presence’

09. ‘Winter’

