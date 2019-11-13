Listen to the gorgeous ‘Fairy Tree’ now.

Next up on Hausu Mountain is the new album from Pulse Emitter, aka Portland-based synthesist Daryl Groetsch.

Swirlings is Groetsch’s first full-length album on the label and sees the artist combining soft synths, app-based programs and hardware instruments to create six compositions drawing from drone and ambient.

Under the Pulse Emitter moniker Daryl Groetsch has put out nearly 100 physical releases since the early ’00s. The album marks the producer’s first time on Hausu Mountain since 2017, when he was featured on a split tape with Brett Naucke.

Swirlings arrives on January 17 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Electron Central’

02. ‘Fairy Tree’

03. ‘Space Frost’

04. ‘Ripples’

05. ‘Cloud Refuge’

06. ‘Empty Hold’

