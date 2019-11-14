Drawing on her love of UK club music and Afro-Caribbean rhythms.

Beatrice Dillon has enlisted the talents of Batu, Laurel Halo and Untold for her debut album, Workaround.

They join a diverse cast of collaborators that reflect her love of UK club music and Afro-Caribbean rhythms, including UK bhangra pioneer Kuljit Bhamra, pedal steel guitarist Jonny Lam, Senegalese Griot Kadialy Kouyaté and cellist Lucy Railton.

<a href="http://beatricedillon.bandcamp.com/album/workaround">Workaround by Beatrice Dillon</a>

Recorded over three years in London, Berlin and New York, Dillon’s unique approach to composition and sound design prioritises rhythm and emotion, channeling influences as diverse as philosopher James P. Carse’s book Finite And Infinite Games, painter Bridget Riley’s essays on grids and color and the movement theory of choreographer Rudolf Laban into 14 tracks designed for DJs and dancers.

Workaround arrives on February 7, 2020, via PAN and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Workaround One’

02. ‘Workaround Two’

03. ‘Workaround Three’

04. ‘Workaround Four’

05. ‘Workaround Five’

06. ‘Clouds Strum’

07. ‘Workaround Six’

08. ‘Workaround Seven’

09. ‘Workaround Eight’

10. ‘Workaround Nine’

11. ‘Square Fifths’

12. ‘Workaround Bass’

13. ‘Pause’

14. ‘Workaround Ten’

