Kraftwerk, Jeff Mills, Ellen Allien, Jean-Michel Jarre and the BBC Radiophonic Workshop are just some of the artists featured in a new exhibition exploring the history of electronic music at the Design Museum in London.

Featuring a “3-D Kraftwerk experience”, graphics from legendary designer Peter Saville and a soundtrack from Laurent Garnier, the exhibition not only explores the history of electronic dance music but seeks to evoke “the experience of being in a club.”

The exhibition will run from April 1 to July 26, 2020. Early bird tickets are available now at Design Museum website.

