Naked enact psychological horror on new EP, Killed By Roses

Listen to the ear-shredding ‘Bite’ now.

Naked, aka London-Berlin music and performance duo Agnes Gryczkowska and Alex Johnston, are back on Halcyon Veil with a new EP, Killed By Roses.

The second part of a trilogy that began with 2017’s Total Power Exchange, the five-track release enacts a narrative of psychological horror, as Gryczkowska and Johnston explain: “It follows the protagonist’s descent from love to infidelity, into hatred, hysteria and self-destruction.”

“It records the multiple failed attempts to regain control over one’s life by breaking one’s personal shackles”, they continue. “It shows an existence where meaning is lost to absolute degradation and a rejection of moral limits.”

For the third and final release of the trilogy, Naked are working with the London Contemporary Orchestra on a expanded interpretation of The Cage, a piece of performance art that saw the duo penning audiences in an actual, industrial size cage. They are also working on a three-part theatre piece that will incorporate all three EPs.

Killed By Roses arrives on January 24 via Halcyon Veil. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Bite’

02. ‘Tear’

03. ‘Autosadism’

04. ‘Blade’

05. ‘Destroy’

