An evening of holistic yoga and sound healing soundtracked by doom metal, drone and ambient.

Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley will perform live at a special yoga and sound healing event hosted by Do.omyoga at London’s 180, The Strand.

Transforming the cultural space into a “Temple of Sound and Silence”, O’Malley will provide the soundtrack for two sessions in which “Do.om Guru” Kamellia Sara will take attendees through floor based, passive Asana yoga postures while sounding out mantra and guiding Pranayama breathing exercises.

Do.omyoga is a holistic yoga practice that combines Asana and Pranayama techniques with doom, drone, ambient, avant-garde and psychedelic music under the philosophy of Nada yoga, which means “union through sound”. They have hosted live performances at festivals such as Download and Supersonic.

Do.omyoga Temple will take place 7:30pm on November 22 and at 5:30pm on November 23 at 180, The Strand in association with The Store X.

Tickets for both sessions are available now. For more information, check out the Facebook event.

