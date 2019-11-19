Blackest Ever Black bows out with final label compilation

A low-key, melancholic final release from the cult London label.

Blackest Ever Black is waving its final goodbye with A short illness from which he never recovered, a label compilation that will be its last ever release.

Featuring a mixture of BEB mainstays and new faces, the 10 tracks featured on the compilation make up a low-key, melancholic final release. Listen to Scythe’s haunting ‘Flower, Drop’ now.

<a href="http://blackesteverblack.bandcamp.com/album/a-short-illness-from-which-he-never-recovered">A short illness from which he never recovered by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

Blackest Ever Black proved to be one of the key labels of the decade, releasing landmark projects from Raime, Carla dal Forno, Prurient, Tropic Of Cancer and many more.

A short illness from which he never recovered is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Scythe – ‘Flower, Drop’

2. Lightning In A Twilight Hour – ‘The Munich Post’

3. Unchained – ‘Gray D’Aboukir’

4. Hypnotic Sleep – ‘De dröigen Blaar’

5. Jam Money – ‘Dawn Swoop’

6. Bridget Hayden – ‘Solace’

7. Brainman – ‘Kilonovo’

8. Carla dal Forno – ‘Blue Morning’

9. Ian Martin – ‘Missing Realism’

10. The Fulmars – ‘Fish On’

