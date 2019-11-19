New HiedraH Club de Baile member Faust shares sonic cover letter ‘Centinela’

The Argentinian collective welcomes their latest member.

HiedraH Club de Baile, the queer club collective, label and party series founded in 2013 by Yban López Ratto, Nahuel Colazo and Melody Tayhana, has welcomed Buenos Aires-based producer Faust into their fold debuting their track ‘Centinela’.

Described by HeidraH as Faust’s sonic version of an introductory “cover letter”, the weighty rave track explores themes such as duality, the engaged body’s relationship to pain and finding strength and counsel in oneself.

Download ‘Centinela’ over at HiedraH’s Bandcamp.

Read next: FACT mix 709: TAYHANA