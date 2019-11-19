Quirke returns to Whities for debut album, Steal A Golden Hail

Gauzy ambient, alien sound design and a few expeditions through the hardcore continuum.

Whities mainstay Quirke, aka producer Josh Quirke, has announced his debut album.

Steal A Golden Hail sees Quirke in typically eclectic form, flitting between cinematic hardcore, gauzy ambient passages, a few exercises in warped, sci-fi sound design and even the occasional frazzled neo-classical piece.

<a href="http://whities.bandcamp.com/album/steal-a-golden-hail">Steal A Golden Hail by Quirke</a>

The album is accompanied by a mysterious excerpt from a conversation between two unidentified individuals. The conversation reads as follows:

“Are you still there?” “Yeah so she said the body is the mind’s measuring instrument or something – the mind renders information registered on its sensory surface, combines it with old info from the same source and keeps the whole accumulated stock poised to guide action.” “Hence why it sounds like this?” “Yeah exactly.”

This marks Quirke’s third outing on Whities, following two EPs that made up the seventh and fifteenth releases from Nic Tasker’s label. Prior to that the producer released the landmark Acid Beth EP on Young Turks.

Steal A Golden Hail arrives on December 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art, designed by Lucas Dupuy and Alex McCullough, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Luxury Red Pence’

A2. ‘Se Seven 7S’

A3. ‘Sample Devon’

A4. ‘Fluorescent Phlegm’

B1. ‘Xultext Cradle’

B2. ‘Suction Fax’

B3. ‘Maybe Again, Crawl Through’

B4. ‘Spinhaunt Coil’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2019