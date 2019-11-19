News I By I 19.11.19

Quirke returns to Whities for debut album, Steal A Golden Hail

Quirke

Photo by: Press

Gauzy ambient, alien sound design and a few expeditions through the hardcore continuum.

Whities mainstay Quirke, aka producer Josh Quirke, has announced his debut album.

Steal A Golden Hail sees Quirke in typically eclectic form, flitting between cinematic hardcore, gauzy ambient passages, a few exercises in warped, sci-fi sound design and even the occasional frazzled neo-classical piece.

The album is accompanied by a mysterious excerpt from a conversation between two unidentified individuals. The conversation reads as follows:

“Are you still there?” “Yeah so she said the body is the mind’s measuring instrument or something – the mind renders information registered on its sensory surface, combines it with old info from the same source and keeps the whole accumulated stock poised to guide action.” “Hence why it sounds like this?” “Yeah exactly.”

This marks Quirke’s third outing on Whities, following two EPs that made up the seventh and fifteenth releases from Nic Tasker’s label. Prior to that the producer released the landmark Acid Beth EP on Young Turks.

Steal A Golden Hail arrives on December 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art, designed by Lucas Dupuy and Alex McCullough, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Luxury Red Pence’
A2. ‘Se Seven 7S’
A3. ‘Sample Devon’
A4. ‘Fluorescent Phlegm’
B1. ‘Xultext Cradle’
B2. ‘Suction Fax’
B3. ‘Maybe Again, Crawl Through’
B4. ‘Spinhaunt Coil’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp