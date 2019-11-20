News I By I 20.11.19

Anne-F Jacques and Ryoko Akama share unique split cassette via Falt

Picture of without cassettes

Performances of a “score” by Ryoko Akama.

French-Canadian composer Anne-F Jacques and Japanese composer Ryoko Akama have published a unique new split cassette without via French label Falt.

Jacques’ A-side and Akama’s B-side both feature intensely minimalist compositions titled ‘without’ that follow a “score” written by Akama.

Falt suggests listening to both sides at once. Perhaps buy two cassettes? Borrow a friend’s tape player and get it up and running alongside your own? Download the digital and play the tracks on two different computers, or via two different digital methods? Any which way you might go about it, it seems like a worthwhile experiment.

It’s Jacques and Akama’s second time in sonic conversation this year following their collaborative cassette The Magic City made with Japanese sound artist Takamitsu Ohta for Hasana Editions. The two also previously collaborated on the 2017 work ‘failed experiments’.

without is out now.

Read next: Bratislava’s LOM is bringing affordable field recording to the masses

Tags:

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp