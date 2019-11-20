Plus the first-ever Grammy nomination for hip-hop statesman Gucci Mane.
The nominations for the 2020 edition of the Grammys have been revealed, with nods going to The Chemical Brothers for Best Dance/Electronic album and Best Dance Recording, Tyler, The Creator for Best Rap Album, Thom Yorke for Best Alternative Music Album and FKA twigs for Best Music Video for ‘Cellophane’.
Rosalía received the nominations for Best New Artist and Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album, following a successful night at the Latin Grammys at which she won Album Of The Year, Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album, Best Recording Package and Best Urban Song for ‘Con Altura’, her collaboration with J Balvin and El Guincho. Notably, Gucci Mane also received his first-ever Grammy nomination for his guest spot on Lizzo’s ‘Exactly How I Feel’, which is up for Best R&B Performance.
Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Lizzo and Billie Eilish are among the leading nominees, with Eilish becoming the youngest person to be nominated for Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Best New Artist.
Viral sensation Lil Nas X was nominated six times, receiving nods for Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Music Video.
Check out the nominees below, or head over to the Grammys website for the full list.
Album of the Year
Bon Iver – i,i
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Record of the Year:
Bon Iver – Hey, Ma
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Khalid – Talk
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Post Malone – Sunflower
Song of the Year:
Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile – Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Taylor Swift – Lover
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Best New Artist:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Andrea Bocelli – Sì
Michael Bublé – Love (Deluxe Edition)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
John Legend – A Legendary Christmas
Barbra Streisand – Walls
Best Rap Album:
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
Best Rap Song:
YBN Cordae – Bad Idea [ft. Chance the Rapper]
Rick Ross – Gold Roses [ft. Drake]
21 Savage – A Lot [ft. J. Cole]
Nipsey Hussle – Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]
DaBaby – Suge
Best Rap Performance:
J. Cole – Middle Child
DaBaby – Suge
Dreamville – Down Bad [ft. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy]
Nipsey Hussle – Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]
Offset – Clout [ft. Cardi B]
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:
DJ Khaled – Higher [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]
Lil Baby and Gunna – Drip Too Hard
Lil Nas X – Panini
Mustard – Ballin [ft. Roddy Ricch]
Young Thug – The London [ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott]
Best Rock Performance:
Bones UK – Pretty Waste
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman
Rival Sons – Too Bad
Best Metal Performance:
Candlemass – Astorolus – The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]
Death Angel – Humanicide
I Prevail – Bow Down
Killswitch Engage – Unleashed
Tool – 7empest
Best Rock Song:
Tool – Fear Inoculum
The 1975 – Give Yourself a Try
Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Rock Album:
Bring Me the Horizon – amo
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
The Cranberries – In the End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots
Best Alternative Music Album:
Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
James Blake – Assume Form
Bon Iver – i,i
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Thom Yorke – ANIMA
Best R&B Performance:
Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. – Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak – Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Bj the Chicago Kid – Time Today
India.Arie- Steady Love
Lizzo – Jerome
Lucky Daye – Real Games
PJ Morton – Built for Love [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]
Best R&B Song:
H.E.R. – Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Emily King – Look At Me Now
Chris Brown – No Guidance [ft. Drake]
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
PJ Morton – Say So [ft. JoJo]
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload
Nao – Saturn
Jessie Reyez – Being Human in Public
Best R&B Album:
BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123
Lucy Daye – Painted
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
PJ Morton – Paul
Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
Bad Bunny – X 100Pre
J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis
Flor De Toloache – Indestructible
iLe – Almadura
Rosalía – El Mal Querer
Best Dance Recording:
Bonobo – Linked
The Chemical Brothers – Got to Keep On
Medusa – Piece of Your Heart [ft. Goodboys]
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Underwater
Skrillex and Boys Noize – Midnight Hour [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Apparat – LP5
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace
Tyco – Weather
Best Comedy Album:
Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time
Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable
Aziz Ansari – Right Now
Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia
Dave Chapelle – Sticks and Stones
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Various Artists – Beastie Boys Book
Michelle Obama – Becoming
Eric Alexandrakis – I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor
John Waters – Mr. Know-It-All
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Remixed Recording:
Madonna – I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)
Jorja Smith – The One (High Contrast Remix)
Mild Minds – Swim (Ford. Remix)
Maria Davidson – Work It (Soulwax Remix)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Various Artists – The Lion King: The Songs
Various Artists – Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Various Artists – Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Alan Silvestri – Avengers: Endgame
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl
Ramin Djawadi – Game of Thrones: Season 8
Hans Zimmer – The Lion King
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
Best Song Written for Visual Media:
Chris Stapleton – The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy
Dolly Parton and Linda Perry – Girl in the Movies
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)
Beyoncé – Spirit
Thom Yorke – Suspirium
Best Recording Package:
Voces Del Bullerengue – Anónimas & Resilientes
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell
The Muddy Basin Ramblers – Hold That Tiger
Bon Iver – i,i
Intellexual – Intellexual
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:
Thom Yorke – Anima
David Gray – Gold in Brass Age
John Coltrane – 1963: New Directions
Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker – The Radio Recordings 1939-1945
Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary
Best Album Notes:
The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions – Judy Cantor-Navas
The Gospel According to Malaco – Robert Maravich
Pedal Steel + Four Corners – Brendan Greaves
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Jeff Place
Stay ’68: A Memphis Story – Steve Greenberg
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video:
The Chemical Brothers – We’ve Got to Try
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
FKA Twigs – Cellophane
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Official Movie)
Tove Lo – Glad He’s Gone
Best Music Film:
Beyoncé – Homecoming
David Crosby – Remember My Name
Miles Davis – Birth of the Cool
Various Artists – Shangri-La
Thom Yorke – Anima
