Plus the first-ever Grammy nomination for hip-hop statesman Gucci Mane.

The nominations for the 2020 edition of the Grammys have been revealed, with nods going to The Chemical Brothers for Best Dance/Electronic album and Best Dance Recording, Tyler, The Creator for Best Rap Album, Thom Yorke for Best Alternative Music Album and FKA twigs for Best Music Video for ‘Cellophane’.

Rosalía received the nominations for Best New Artist and Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album, following a successful night at the Latin Grammys at which she won Album Of The Year, Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album, Best Recording Package and Best Urban Song for ‘Con Altura’, her collaboration with J Balvin and El Guincho. Notably, Gucci Mane also received his first-ever Grammy nomination for his guest spot on Lizzo’s ‘Exactly How I Feel’, which is up for Best R&B Performance.

Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Lizzo and Billie Eilish are among the leading nominees, with Eilish becoming the youngest person to be nominated for Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Best New Artist.

Viral sensation Lil Nas X was nominated six times, receiving nods for Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Music Video.

Check out the nominees below, or head over to the Grammys website for the full list.

Album of the Year

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Record of the Year:

Bon Iver – Hey, Ma

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Khalid – Talk

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Post Malone – Sunflower

Song of the Year:

Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile – Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Taylor Swift – Lover

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Beyoncé – Spirit

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend

The Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Andrea Bocelli – Sì

Michael Bublé – Love (Deluxe Edition)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

John Legend – A Legendary Christmas

Barbra Streisand – Walls

Best Rap Album:

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best Rap Song:

YBN Cordae – Bad Idea [ft. Chance the Rapper]

Rick Ross – Gold Roses [ft. Drake]

21 Savage – A Lot [ft. J. Cole]

Nipsey Hussle – Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]

DaBaby – Suge

Best Rap Performance:

J. Cole – Middle Child

DaBaby – Suge

Dreamville – Down Bad [ft. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy]

Nipsey Hussle – Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]

Offset – Clout [ft. Cardi B]

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:

DJ Khaled – Higher [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Baby and Gunna – Drip Too Hard

Lil Nas X – Panini

Mustard – Ballin [ft. Roddy Ricch]

Young Thug – The London [ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott]

Best Rock Performance:

Bones UK – Pretty Waste

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman

Rival Sons – Too Bad

Best Metal Performance:

Candlemass – Astorolus – The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]

Death Angel – Humanicide

I Prevail – Bow Down

Killswitch Engage – Unleashed

Tool – 7empest

Best Rock Song:

Tool – Fear Inoculum

The 1975 – Give Yourself a Try

Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Rock Album:

Bring Me the Horizon – amo

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

The Cranberries – In the End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best Alternative Music Album:

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – i,i

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke – ANIMA

Best R&B Performance:

Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]

H.E.R. – Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Anderson .Paak – Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Bj the Chicago Kid – Time Today

India.Arie- Steady Love

Lizzo – Jerome

Lucky Daye – Real Games

PJ Morton – Built for Love [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]

Best R&B Song:

H.E.R. – Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Emily King – Look At Me Now

Chris Brown – No Guidance [ft. Drake]

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

PJ Morton – Say So [ft. JoJo]

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

Nao – Saturn

Jessie Reyez – Being Human in Public

Best R&B Album:

BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucy Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

Bad Bunny – X 100Pre

J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis

Flor De Toloache – Indestructible

iLe – Almadura

Rosalía – El Mal Querer

Best Dance Recording:

Bonobo – Linked

The Chemical Brothers – Got to Keep On

Medusa – Piece of Your Heart [ft. Goodboys]

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Underwater

Skrillex and Boys Noize – Midnight Hour [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Apparat – LP5

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace

Tyco – Weather

Best Comedy Album:

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time

Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable

Aziz Ansari – Right Now

Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia

Dave Chapelle – Sticks and Stones

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Various Artists – Beastie Boys Book

Michelle Obama – Becoming

Eric Alexandrakis – I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor

John Waters – Mr. Know-It-All

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Remixed Recording:

Madonna – I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)

Jorja Smith – The One (High Contrast Remix)

Mild Minds – Swim (Ford. Remix)

Maria Davidson – Work It (Soulwax Remix)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Various Artists – The Lion King: The Songs

Various Artists – Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Various Artists – Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Alan Silvestri – Avengers: Endgame

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl

Ramin Djawadi – Game of Thrones: Season 8

Hans Zimmer – The Lion King

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Best Song Written for Visual Media:

Chris Stapleton – The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy

Dolly Parton and Linda Perry – Girl in the Movies

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)

Beyoncé – Spirit

Thom Yorke – Suspirium

Best Recording Package:

Voces Del Bullerengue – Anónimas & Resilientes

Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell

The Muddy Basin Ramblers – Hold That Tiger

Bon Iver – i,i

Intellexual – Intellexual

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:

Thom Yorke – Anima

David Gray – Gold in Brass Age

John Coltrane – 1963: New Directions

Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker – The Radio Recordings 1939-1945

Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary

Best Album Notes:

The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions – Judy Cantor-Navas

The Gospel According to Malaco – Robert Maravich

Pedal Steel + Four Corners – Brendan Greaves

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Jeff Place

Stay ’68: A Memphis Story – Steve Greenberg

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video:

The Chemical Brothers – We’ve Got to Try

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

FKA Twigs – Cellophane

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Official Movie)

Tove Lo – Glad He’s Gone

Best Music Film:

Beyoncé – Homecoming

David Crosby – Remember My Name

Miles Davis – Birth of the Cool

Various Artists – Shangri-La

Thom Yorke – Anima

