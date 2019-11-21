Afrodeutsche, Gabber Modus Operandi and Sherelle added to CTM 2020

As well as new live shows from Squarepusher and Dan Deacon.

Afrodeutsche, Gabber Modus Operandi, performing alongside Wahono x Nakibembe Xylophone Troupe, and Sherelle have been added to the 2020 program for Berlin’s CTM festival.

They will join Cera Khin, DJ Firmeza, Jessica Ekomane, KG, Lyra Pramuk, Nene H & Ensemble Basiani and Valesuchi, as well as the previously announced acts AYA (fka LOFT), Deathprod, Giant Swan, Akua, Aquarian, Bbymutha, Dis Fig, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Robert Henke, VTSS and many more.

CTM 2020 will take place across a variety of venues throughout Berlin, including HAU Hebbel am Ufer, Berghain, Kunstquartier Bethanien, Festsaal Kreuzberg, and SchwuZ. Additionally, the festival will also be hosting special projects at Radialsystem V and an immersive listening series at Silent Green’s Betonhalle.

Tickets for CTM 2020 are available now. Check out the full list of new additions below.

CTM 2020 lineup additions:

3Ddancer

Afrodeutsche – “Amt der Seele”

A.Fruit

Antoine Chessex – “Resounding”

Astrid Gnosis

Andrea Belfi

Cera Khin b2b Lokier

Dan Deacon

DJ Firmeza

Frédéric Gies & Fiedel – “Dance is Ancient”

Gabber Modus Operandi ft Wahono x Nakibembe Xylophone Troupe

Jasmine Guffond & Ilan Katin

Jessica Ekomane

Karel van Laere – “The Non-Present Performer”

KG

Lyra Pramuk

MNNNKJDE

Nene H & Ensemble Basiani – “Chela”

Raja Kirik

Rizan Said

Sherelle

Squarepusher

Tomasa del Real

Valesuchi

Y-DRA – “No-Brain Dance”

