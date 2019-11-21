Warsaw’s IA compiles charitable compilation Love Songs

Contributors pictured above.

Warsaw-based label and occasional event series IA has put together a compilation of tracks under the title Love Songs, all of which feature either raw or heavily processed vocals.

Contributors include former IA affiliates such as B.yhzz, Kry, Lilly Kane and Nuji alongside Bokugo, Chino Amobi, Ditchdog, Ephemeral Harms and MM’99.

All album proceeds will go towards EDGE of Existence, a program that aims to protect animal species facing extinction.

Love Songs comes two years after IA’s first compilation, Larum, which featured 18 tracks from the likes of xin, Grań, Terribillis, Swan Meat & DJ Heroin and Nunu.

See the artwork by Lola Banet and the tracklist below.

Love Songs is out now.

Tracklist:

01. Bokugo – ‘「ｅＷoＲE 」 ‘

02. B.yhzz – ‘Barefoot’

03. MM’99 – ‘White Shirt’

04. Ditchdog – ‘Crawl From A Kiss’

05. Lilly Kane – ‘Real Life’

06. Ephemeral Harms – ‘Nebulæ’

07. Kry – ‘Haven’t U’

08. Chino Amobi – ‘Euporia’

09. Nuji – ‘L-L-108.00-M-W-H-W’

Read next: FACT mix 737: xin