Rewire festival returns to The Hague with a diverse and forward-thinking program.

Gabber Modus Operandi, HTRK and Loraine James are among the artists announced for next year’s edition of Rewire festival, which takes place at various venues across The Hague on April 3 – 5, 2020.

They join a host of FACT favorites, including Cucina Povera, Dis Fig, Hildur Guðnadóttir presenting her award-winning soundtrack for Chernobyl, Hiro Kone, Lorenzo Senni, Pelada and YATTA.

The 2020 program follows the theme of “(Re)setting”, or as Rewire explains, “examining the way humans and sound relate to changing environments”.

“In an era defined by man’s interaction with nature and advancing technological developments”, says a press release, “(Re)setting responds to new listening experiences, urbanisation, the changing rural landscape and the ecological crisis.”

Additional acts, artist’s talks and workshops are yet to be announced. Festival passes and separate tickets to Jon Hopkins’ Polarity live show are available now. Check out the full list of the first acts announced below.

Rewire 2020 lineup:

Ami Dang

Anna Meredith

Ben LaMar Gay

Blacks’ Myths

Cucina Povera

Dis Fig presents Purge

Ex Eye

Gabber Modus Operandi

Galya Bisengalieva

Hildur Guðnadóttir presents Chernobyl

Hiro Kone

HTRK

Ian William Craig

James Ferraro

John T. Gast

Jon Hopkins presents Polarity

Juana Molina

Katie Gately

Leo Svirsky & The River Without Banks

Loraine James

Lorenzo Senni

OOIOO

Pelada

Rafael Anton Irisarri & Oliver Coates

Rafiq Bhatia

The Caretaker & Weirdcore

YATTA

