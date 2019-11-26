News I By I 26.11.19

Gabber Modus Operandi, HTRK and Loraine James announced for Rewire 2020

Gabber Modus

Photo by: Press

Rewire festival returns to The Hague with a diverse and forward-thinking program.

Gabber Modus Operandi, HTRK and Loraine James are among the artists announced for next year’s edition of Rewire festival, which takes place at various venues across The Hague on April 3 – 5, 2020.

They join a host of FACT favorites, including Cucina Povera, Dis Fig, Hildur Guðnadóttir presenting her award-winning soundtrack for Chernobyl, Hiro Kone, Lorenzo Senni, Pelada and YATTA.

The 2020 program follows the theme of “(Re)setting”, or as Rewire explains, “examining the way humans and sound relate to changing environments”.

“In an era defined by man’s interaction with nature and advancing technological developments”, says a press release, “(Re)setting responds to new listening experiences, urbanisation, the changing rural landscape and the ecological crisis.”

Additional acts, artist’s talks and workshops are yet to be announced. Festival passes and separate tickets to Jon Hopkins’ Polarity live show are available now. Check out the full list of the first acts announced below.

Rewire 2020 lineup:

Ami Dang
Anna Meredith
Ben LaMar Gay
Blacks’ Myths
Cucina Povera
Dis Fig presents Purge
Ex Eye
Gabber Modus Operandi
Galya Bisengalieva
Hildur Guðnadóttir presents Chernobyl
Hiro Kone
HTRK
Ian William Craig
James Ferraro
John T. Gast
Jon Hopkins presents Polarity
Juana Molina
Katie Gately
Leo Svirsky & The River Without Banks
Loraine James
Lorenzo Senni
OOIOO
Pelada
Rafael Anton Irisarri & Oliver Coates
Rafiq Bhatia
The Caretaker & Weirdcore
YATTA

Read next: Rewire 2019 rewrote the blueprint for a festival performance

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp