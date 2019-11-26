Rewire festival returns to The Hague with a diverse and forward-thinking program.
Gabber Modus Operandi, HTRK and Loraine James are among the artists announced for next year’s edition of Rewire festival, which takes place at various venues across The Hague on April 3 – 5, 2020.
They join a host of FACT favorites, including Cucina Povera, Dis Fig, Hildur Guðnadóttir presenting her award-winning soundtrack for Chernobyl, Hiro Kone, Lorenzo Senni, Pelada and YATTA.
The 2020 program follows the theme of “(Re)setting”, or as Rewire explains, “examining the way humans and sound relate to changing environments”.
“In an era defined by man’s interaction with nature and advancing technological developments”, says a press release, “(Re)setting responds to new listening experiences, urbanisation, the changing rural landscape and the ecological crisis.”
Additional acts, artist’s talks and workshops are yet to be announced. Festival passes and separate tickets to Jon Hopkins’ Polarity live show are available now. Check out the full list of the first acts announced below.
Rewire 2020 lineup:
Ami Dang
Anna Meredith
Ben LaMar Gay
Blacks’ Myths
Cucina Povera
Dis Fig presents Purge
Ex Eye
Gabber Modus Operandi
Galya Bisengalieva
Hildur Guðnadóttir presents Chernobyl
Hiro Kone
HTRK
Ian William Craig
James Ferraro
John T. Gast
Jon Hopkins presents Polarity
Juana Molina
Katie Gately
Leo Svirsky & The River Without Banks
Loraine James
Lorenzo Senni
OOIOO
Pelada
Rafael Anton Irisarri & Oliver Coates
Rafiq Bhatia
The Caretaker & Weirdcore
YATTA
