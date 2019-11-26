Hasana Editions shares new tapes from Kate Carr, Bani Haykal & Miki Yui

Listen to some samples of each below.

Indonesian sound art imprint Hasana Editions has batch-dropped their latest volume of cassettes.

Releases include Australian sound artist Kate Carr’s Heatwave, Singaporean polyglot artist Bani Haykal’s This is You Glitching My Death and wigawiga​/​wigawigawiga from Japanese-born, Düsseldorf-based musician and composer Miki Yui.



Originally launched in 2010 by Duto Hardono and revived in 2017, “Hasana Editions curates and publishes physical archives and documents, including cassette tapes, records, experimental poems, early drawings, scores, early versions and unmastered music, artist books, zines, photographs, videos, digital data, artist statements, written concepts and manuscripts”.

The tapes are available now via their Bandcamp page.

