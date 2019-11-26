News I By I 26.11.19

Jay Mitta, Sisso, The Modern Institute and Errorsmith contribute to Nyege Nyege mixtape

Sisso

Photo by: Press

At The Villa is the result of two weeks of collaboration at the Nyege Nyege HQ in Kampala, Uganda.

After the 2018 edition of Nyege Nyege Festival, singeli pioneers Jay Mitta and Sisso spent two weeks living and collaborating with The Modern Institute and Errorsmith at the label’s villa HQ in Kampala, Uganda.

Jay Mitta & Sisso meet The Modern Institute and Errorsmith At The Villa is the result. Presented as a continuous cassette mixtape, which includes a digital download of nine individual tracks, the compilation sees the four producers fusing singeli, soca and makina with various shades of the hardcore continuum.

Compiled by The Modern Institute, the mixtape and nine individual tracks were pulled from over 50 tracks that were borne out of the intense two-week period of creativity and collaboration.

At The Villa is available now via Boomkat. Check out the cover artwork and tracklist below.

Sisso

Tracklist:

01. Side A (Tape)
02. Side B (Tape)
03. Sisso vs The Modern Institute – ‘Sisso=another melody Remix’
04. The Modern Institute vs Jay Mitta – ‘Jays Ant Remix’
05. Jay Mitta vs The Modern Institute – ‘Downward Melody Ibiza Chillout Jam’
06. The Modern Institute vs Jay Mitta – ‘Rave Remix Final’
07. The Modern Institute vs Jay Mitta – ‘Drill Remix’
08. The Modern Institute vs Sisso – ‘Biti 5 Sisso=buildup’
09. The Modern Institute – ‘200 edit’
10. Jay Mitta vs The Modern Institute – ‘Fastest WhatsApp Remix’
11. Errorsmith feat Jay Mitta – ‘Jam for Sisso’

Read next: Nyege Nyege 2018 – The world’s best electronic music festival is in Uganda

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp