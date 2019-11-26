At The Villa is the result of two weeks of collaboration at the Nyege Nyege HQ in Kampala, Uganda.

After the 2018 edition of Nyege Nyege Festival, singeli pioneers Jay Mitta and Sisso spent two weeks living and collaborating with The Modern Institute and Errorsmith at the label’s villa HQ in Kampala, Uganda.

Jay Mitta & Sisso meet The Modern Institute and Errorsmith At The Villa is the result. Presented as a continuous cassette mixtape, which includes a digital download of nine individual tracks, the compilation sees the four producers fusing singeli, soca and makina with various shades of the hardcore continuum.

Compiled by The Modern Institute, the mixtape and nine individual tracks were pulled from over 50 tracks that were borne out of the intense two-week period of creativity and collaboration.

At The Villa is available now via Boomkat. Check out the cover artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Side A (Tape)

02. Side B (Tape)

03. Sisso vs The Modern Institute – ‘Sisso=another melody Remix’

04. The Modern Institute vs Jay Mitta – ‘Jays Ant Remix’

05. Jay Mitta vs The Modern Institute – ‘Downward Melody Ibiza Chillout Jam’

06. The Modern Institute vs Jay Mitta – ‘Rave Remix Final’

07. The Modern Institute vs Jay Mitta – ‘Drill Remix’

08. The Modern Institute vs Sisso – ‘Biti 5 Sisso=buildup’

09. The Modern Institute – ‘200 edit’

10. Jay Mitta vs The Modern Institute – ‘Fastest WhatsApp Remix’

11. Errorsmith feat Jay Mitta – ‘Jam for Sisso’

