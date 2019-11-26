Swan Meat debuts on Infinite Machine with FLESHWORLD EP

Listen to the mutant video game theme ‘SUCKLING’ now.

Cologne-based composer Swan Meat will debut on Infinite Machine with a new five-track EP, FLESHWORLD.

Drawing on anime OSTs, Hans Zimmer string arrangements and cult YouTube personalities, Swan Meat crafts a singular sound incorporating harpsichord arpeggios, video game samples and breakbeats.

The EP follows last year’s Tame EP, which was released on Bala Club and featured the track ‘Alucard’, one of our very favorite tracks of 2018.

FLESHWORLD arrives on February 21, 2020 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘SUCKLING’

02. ‘LITERALLY SEETHING’

03. ‘EUGENIA MARIONETTE’

04. ‘MECHANICAL BULLGIRL’

05. ‘DENTIST’S TOYS COME LIVE AT NIGHT’

