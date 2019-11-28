The group is working with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research to map the full carbon footprint of touring bands and musicians.

Massive Attack is working with scientists from Manchester University to put forward a blueprint for sustainable touring.

Robert Del Naja, aka 3D, wrote in The Guardian that the group, who earlier this year performed at an Extinction Rebellion demonstration, has the commissioned the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research to put together a “roadmap to decarbonisation” for touring bands and musicians that will be shared throughout the live music industry “to assist swift and significant emissions reductions.”

In an effort to expand the conversation surrounding the carbon footprint of touring from simply band travel by air and venues’ use of unsustainable plastics, the focus of the blueprint will include audience travel and how venues are powered, two areas which, according to BBC News, studies have shown generate the most CO2 emissions.

Del Naja also warned against the efficiency of carbon offsetting, explaining that, like many touring groups, Massive Attack have paid to have trees planted in an attempt to offset the carbon footprint of air travel, but that these carbon offset models can be problematic.

“Ultimately, carbon offsetting transfers emissions from one place to another rather than reducing them”, he said, pointing towards figures from the European commission that up to 85% of carbon offset models would be ineffective.

“The report produced by the Tyndall Centre will not provide a panacea”, he concludes. “But in an emergency context, business as usual – regardless of its nature, high profile or popularity – is unacceptable.”

