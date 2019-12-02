News I By I 02.12.19

тпсб inaugurates Climate Of Fear label with Laika’s Revenge EP

тпсб

The Berlin and New York event series is launching a label.

тпсб will be the first artist to be released on the new label from beloved Berlin-NYC party Climate Of Fear.

The event series, which has hosted parties featuring the likes of DJ Sprinkles, PLO Man, Overmono, Laurel Halo, Minor Science, Nkisi, DJ Python, Gramrcy and many more, is kicking things off with Laika’s Revenge, a downbeat and melancholic techno two-tracker from тпсб.

The release follows Sekundenschlaf, the producer’s breakout LP for the recently shuttered Blackest Ever Black, as well as two EPs for Cologne imprint Noorden.

The next Climate Of Fear sees Juliana Huxtable, Shanti Celeste, Vladimir Ivkovic, Pessimist, Relaxer and Izabel descending upon Berlin’s About Blank for a 10 hour session – tickets are available here.

Laika’s Revenge is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Escape Pod’
02. ‘Laika’s Revenge’

