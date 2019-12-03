Listen to lead single ‘night’ below.
Next up on RVNG Intl.’s newly-launched Commend There series is Julianna Barwick’s Circumstance Synthesis.
Originally commissioned by Sister City, a new hotel in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood, the cassette documents five environmentally responsive scores that were live broadcast throughout the hotel’s lobby.
As RVNG explains, Barwick utilized a generative music technology developed by Microsoft AI that identified airborne activity in the New York City skyline, such as planes and birds, through a camera installed on the hotel’s rooftop. These then triggered Barwick’s own specially crafted musical progressions. “The results: heaven on earth”.
Barwick previously contributed to the sixth volume of RVNG’s FRKWYS series alongside Ikue Mori.
Circumstance Synthesis arrives on December 20 and is available for pre-order now. See the artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘morning’
02. ‘noon’
03. ‘afternoon’
04. ‘evening’
05. ‘night’
