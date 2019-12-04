Listen to some excerpts below.

New York-based composer and Catch Wave Ltd. boss Britton Powell will release a new EP If Anything Is via the slow-burning experimental label this coming January.

The record features two lengthy takes on the title track that make up the ambient audio wing of a mixed-media environment designed for sound and multichannel video, which the composer plans to tour in early 2020.



Powell will kick off these performances on a bill with Moritz von Oswold at New York’s ISSUE Project Room on January 18. See more info on that event here.

The album follows French cellist and fellow New Yorker Leila Bordreuil’s excellent amplified cello work Headflush that graced the label this past July, and the archival First Meeting from iconic Belgian composer Dominique Lawalrée.

Pre-order the digital via Bandcamp and LP directly from the label ahead of its January 17 release date and see the artwork below.



Read next: The best ambient of 2018