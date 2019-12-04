Hyperdub and video game system cloners Analogue have come together to celebrate 15 years of the label.

Hyperdub stalwarts including Burial, Scratcha DVA and Ikonika have contributed original music to a unique compilation.

Contained within a Sega Mega Drive music cartridge, the compilation is available exclusively alongside a limited edition remake of the classic system, the Konsolation. Listen to a snippet of Burial’s contribution, ‘Starlore’, now.

The product of a collaboration between the video game system cloners and the experimental label, the Konsolation is the latest in an extensive series of celebrations surrounding Hyperdub’s 15th anniversary. It is an updated version of Analogue’s Sega Mega Drive clone, the Mega Sg, which was released earlier this year.

It seems as though the company has a real penchant for boundary-pushing experimental electronic music, enlisting none other than Arca to compose the original clone’s startup music.

The Konsolation is limited to 1000 units worldwide, with only 150 of them available in Europe. They are available from either the Hyperdub website or from Analogue directly.

Check out some images of the console, as well as track snippets, below.

Tracklist:

01. Burial – ‘Starlore’

02. Scratcha Dva – ‘Mega Wasp’

03. Ikonika – ‘Git Gud’

04. Jessy Lanza & Jeremy Greenspan – ‘Bobby’

05. Proc Fiskal – ‘Flakier Whelk’

06. Lee Gamble – ‘Segatrack’

07. Mana – ‘Altered Interzone’

08. Cooly G – ‘Check Check’

09. Nazar – ‘Yula’

10. DJ Taye – ‘FF’

11. Kode9 – Spiral Unlock’

