Download Ciel’s Liquid Air sample pack via Splice

Listen to globular and groovy demo track ‘Moonphased’ below, composed entirely of pack samples.

FACT fav Ciel has put together her debut sample pack for Splice.

Gathered under the name Liquid Air, the pack includes what Splice describes as “trippy synth leads, exacted, song-length atmospheric one shots, provocative fx, and varied drum and bass sounds.”

This year, Ciel launched the label Parallel Minds alongside fellow Toronto-based artists Daniel 58 and Yohei S, debuted on Ghostly’s sister label Spectral Sound with her Why Me? EP and contributed to Orphan. Records’ Or.VA1 compilation.

Purchase the sample pack here and check out her recent FACT mix below.

