Earl Sweatshirt is hosting a public Q&A event in Los Angeles

“A conversation on art, music and life”.



Thebe Kgositsile, aka Earl Sweatshirt, and his mother Cheryl I. Harris will engage in a public Q&A at Los Angeles’ The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA this Saturday, December 07.

As Pitchfork reports, they will be discussing his recent EP Feet of Clay alongside a “9-foot statue of Nebuchadnezzar,” which is pictured in the flyer below. Exclusive merchandise will also be available.

The event is free and open to the public. See more info here.

Feet of Clay is out now

Read next: The Rap Round-up: November 2019