Moog cancels Moogfest 2020 festival

The festival was to be held in April in Durham, NC.



Moog have cancelled the 2020 edition of their annual tech and music festival Moogfest, citing “logistical reasons”.

According to the press release, the festival is indefinitely “on hold”.

“As an organization, our purpose is to create deeply meaningful experiences and relationships in order to continually enrich our creative community. This intermission will be used to focus on the future of Moogfest and to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art, and technology.”

Ticket holders may contact Moog to receive a full refund.



