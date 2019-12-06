Rrose soundtracks Harmony Korine short Duck Duck

Stream the film in full below.

Rrose’s track ‘Waterfall’ from 2011’s Merchant of Salt has been used to soundtrack Harmony Korine’s latest short, Duck Duck.

The film was shot in Miami through Gucci-branded Spectacles 3 3D glasses and features custom 3D effects.

It will be screened during the Art Basel Miami art fair this week on a “bespoke circular film screen,” writes Spectacles. Click through the video for show times.

Last month, Rrose’s debut LP Hymn to Moisture arrived via their own Eaux label.



