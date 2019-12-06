The ambient house veteran draws together a menagerie of disparate influences for his latest anti-establishment album.

Alex Paterson has enlisted the talents of a mötley crew of collaborators for Abolition of the Royal Familia, the 17th album from The Orb.

The ambient house veteran draws together a menagerie of disparate influences for his latest anti-establishment statement, this time a condemnation of the royal family’s historical support of the East India Company’s involvement in the opium wars in 18th and 19th century China.

The album features guest appearances from Youth, Roger Eno, Steve Hillage and Miquette Giraudy (from Gong and System 7), On U-Sound’s David Harrow, Paterson’s dog (Ruby,) a young trumpeter who Paterson met in his local record shop, his cousin Leyton on whistle and many more.

Abolition of the Royal Familia arrives on March 27, 2020 via Cooking Vinyl and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Daze’ – Missing & Messed Up Mix

02. ‘House of Narcotics’ – Opium Wars Mix

03. ‘Hawk Kings’ – Oseberg Buddhas Buttonhole

04. ‘Honey Moonies’ – Brain Washed at Area 49 Mix

05. ‘Pervitin’ – Empire Culling & The Hemlock Stone Version

06. ‘Afros, Afghans and Angels’ – Helgö Treasure Chest

07. ‘Shape Shifters (in two parts)’ – Coffee & Ghost Train Mix

08. ‘Say Cheese’ – Siberian Tiger Cookie Mix

09. ‘Ital Orb’ – Too Blessed To Be Stressed Mix

10. ‘The Queen of Hearts’ – Princess Of Clubs Mix

11. ‘The Weekend it Rained Forever’ – Oseberg Buddha Mix (The Ravens Have Left The Tower)

12. ‘Slave Till U Die No Matter What U Buy’ – L’anse Aux Meadows Mix

