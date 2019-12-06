News I By I 06.12.19

The Orb enlist Roger Eno, On U-Sound’s David Harrow and a dog called Ruby for Abolition of the Royal Familia

The Orb

Photo by: Press

The ambient house veteran draws together a menagerie of disparate influences for his latest anti-establishment album.

Alex Paterson has enlisted the talents of a mötley crew of collaborators for Abolition of the Royal Familia, the 17th album from The Orb.

The ambient house veteran draws together a menagerie of disparate influences for his latest anti-establishment statement, this time a condemnation of the royal family’s historical support of the East India Company’s involvement in the opium wars in 18th and 19th century China.

The album features guest appearances from Youth, Roger Eno, Steve Hillage and Miquette Giraudy (from Gong and System 7), On U-Sound’s David Harrow, Paterson’s dog (Ruby,) a young trumpeter who Paterson met in his local record shop, his cousin Leyton on whistle and many more.

Abolition of the Royal Familia arrives on March 27, 2020 via Cooking Vinyl and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Daze’ – Missing & Messed Up Mix
02. ‘House of Narcotics’ – Opium Wars Mix
03. ‘Hawk Kings’ – Oseberg Buddhas Buttonhole
04. ‘Honey Moonies’ – Brain Washed at Area 49 Mix
05. ‘Pervitin’ – Empire Culling & The Hemlock Stone Version
06. ‘Afros, Afghans and Angels’ – Helgö Treasure Chest
07. ‘Shape Shifters (in two parts)’ – Coffee & Ghost Train Mix
08. ‘Say Cheese’ – Siberian Tiger Cookie Mix
09. ‘Ital Orb’ – Too Blessed To Be Stressed Mix
10. ‘The Queen of Hearts’ – Princess Of Clubs Mix
11. ‘The Weekend it Rained Forever’ – Oseberg Buddha Mix (The Ravens Have Left The Tower)
12. ‘Slave Till U Die No Matter What U Buy’ – L’anse Aux Meadows Mix

