Key figures from the hip-hop community have paid their respects.

Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Drake, Juicy J, Snoop Dogg and many more have paid tribute to Juice WRLD following the Chicago rapper’s tragic death on Sunday morning.

The artist born Jarad Anthony Higgins, best known for his emotional pop-rap sound and incredible freestyles, suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport shortly after arriving on a flight from California. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

“I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA”, wrote Chance The Rapper, while Drake appealed to a younger generation of hip-hop artists: “I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short.”

See below for some of the tributes to Juice WRLD, including one from the estate of Lil Peep, who died of a drug overdose in 2017.

Rip to JuiceWorld so sad so talented! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 8, 2019

Wow I can’t believe this R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd Prayers up for his family pic.twitter.com/sDf262xbmm — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 8, 2019

Wow, I can not believe this. Rip my brother juice world 😭😭😭 — cookin up LB3 (@lilyachty) December 8, 2019

RIP Juice — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) December 8, 2019

oh my god wtf :( — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

RIP JUICE — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) December 8, 2019

Rip Juice Wrld Gone Too Soon 🙏🏻💔 — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) December 8, 2019

Damn that really was my boy shit Brazy we dun been to Pluto & back & I’ll do it again & again. Nod off boyz you just hurt my feelings broski — lucki (@FLAWLESSLUCKI) December 8, 2019

R.i.p juice …sad day in the world today — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) December 8, 2019

This is absolutely heartbreaking. We send our love and strength to this young man’s family. Please know we are with you and if we can do anything to help you please let us know. We are so very sorry. — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) December 8, 2019

rip JUICE WRLD 💔 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 8, 2019