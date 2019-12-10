News I By I 10.12.19

Brian Eno takes on the Conservative Party with parody song

‘Everything’s on the Up with the Tories’ lampoons the political party ahead of the UK general election this Thursday (December 12).

Brian Eno has released a parody song that lampoons the UK’s Conservative Party.

Arriving just a few days before the UK general election, ‘Everything’s on the Up with the Tories’ satirizes some the key issues surrounding the party in the lead up, including leaked documents that suggest the UK and the US have been in talks about drug pricing (“They’re selling off the NHS to cowboys”) and growing rates of homelessness under the current Tory government (“there’s people in the street without a bloody crust to eat”).

In the song Eno calls out the Conservative Party, including prime minister Boris Johnson, chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and home secretary Priti Patel, calling them “a government from hell” and “the nit-wits and we-don’t have a clue boys”.

According to the video description, all proceeds from the song will go to the homeless. The UK general election takes place on Thursday, December 12.

