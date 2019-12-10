News I By I 10.12.19

Cerrone’s ‘Resolution’ video imagines a dystopian, technology-reliant world

Press photo by: Sarah Bastin

Is it really so far off?

Disco legend Cerrone has shared a new single from his forthcoming album, DNA.

‘Resolution’ is the second and final single from the LP ahead of its release next year. Whereas the music video for previous single ‘The Impact’ showed a grim picture of the man-made damage done to the environment via climate change, ‘Resolution’ imagines a future where people are increasingly reliant on technology and social media, and more disconnected from each other than ever.

“The deserted landscapes and the opposed overpopulated and saturated environments that the character traverses during her virtual epic poem don’t seem to fill the deep loneliness,” writes the video director, Étienne Perrone, in a statement. “This sadness and disorder creates a kind of social melancholy… The resolution (often used to determine the quality of an image, either a video or a picture on Instagram, Facebook or Virtual Reality, also meaning a choice to change a behavior) evokes with poetry the dangers of a self-centered and narcissistic society, drowned by falseness and deception.”

Watch the video for ‘Resolution’ below. DNA is out on February 7 via Malligator / Because Music.

Listen next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – December 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp