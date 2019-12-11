Batu to launch En Masse festival in Abergavenny, Wales

“A celebration of contemporary music, packed full of special guests and friends.”

Batu will curate a new music festival in Abergavenny, Wales. En Masse will take place on June 12 – 14, 2020, at a 140-acre permaculture farm in the foothills of the Welsh Black Mountains.

Described by Batu as “A celebration of contemporary music, packed full of special guests and friends”, the festival aims to set itself apart from bigger, more corporate events.

The festival website details eco-friendly camping, art installations, sheltered dancefloors, food, and a late licence to allow for “maximal merriment until dawn.”

Capacity is strictly limited to “preserve the intimacy of the dance”, as well as to “bring together a diverse party crowd, with a mutual respect for each other and our surroundings.”

For details, including ticket availability, head over to the En Masse website.

