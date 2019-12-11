News I By I 11.12.19

Clouds share new EP, Until We Come, via Casual Gabberz

A pair of “150BPM+ Eurocore Trance Anthems”.

Clouds have shared their latest release, an EP on Parisian label Casual Gabberz.

Until We Come features a rowdy pair of what the Scottish duo describe as “150BPM+ Eurocore Trance Anthems”. Buyers on Bandcamp can also purchase with the release a “camorave tactical balaclava” and a limited-edition art print.

Clouds and the Casual Gabberz crew are throwing an Until We Come release party this Friday, December 13, at Paris’ Rex Club.

The EP caps a heavy second half of the year for Clouds, whose handful of releases in 2019 includes two EPs on their new Maxiboy label.

Until We Come is out now. Order it on Bandcamp and find the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Until We Come’
02. ‘On A Mission’

Listen next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – December 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp