Clouds share new EP, Until We Come, via Casual Gabberz

A pair of “150BPM+ Eurocore Trance Anthems”.

Clouds have shared their latest release, an EP on Parisian label Casual Gabberz.

Until We Come features a rowdy pair of what the Scottish duo describe as “150BPM+ Eurocore Trance Anthems”. Buyers on Bandcamp can also purchase with the release a “camorave tactical balaclava” and a limited-edition art print.









Clouds and the Casual Gabberz crew are throwing an Until We Come release party this Friday, December 13, at Paris’ Rex Club.

The EP caps a heavy second half of the year for Clouds, whose handful of releases in 2019 includes two EPs on their new Maxiboy label.

Until We Come is out now. Order it on Bandcamp and find the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:



01. ‘Until We Come’

02. ‘On A Mission’

