Spotify’s origin story is coming to Netflix

An “ongoing fairytale in modern history about how Swedish wiz kids changed the music industry forever”.

The origin story of Spotify is coming to the small screen.

Netflix announced today (December 11) a new scripted television series about the Swedish music-streaming giant. The as-yet-untitled project is inspired by the book Spotify Untold by authors and business reporters Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud. It will be developed and produced by Yellow Bird UK and directed by Per-Olav Sørensen, with Berna Levin named executive producer.

The limited series, according to a press release, will revolve around Spotify co-founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, and is described as “a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music”.

