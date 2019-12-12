Berlin’s foremost experimental music and arts festival expands an already stacked lineup.
Andy Stott, DJ Plead and xin are just some of the artists that have been added to the 2020 edition of Berlin’s CTM festival.
The third wave of announcements for the festival features an expanded program of club acts, including a Nyege Nyege showcase featuring MC Yallah & Debmaster, Don Zilla, Hibotep and more, as well as artists from the underground music scene in São Paulo including Slim Soledad, Rakta and Teto Preto. Other highlights include DJ Scotch Egg & Khanja & MC Yallah, Sicaria Sound, Born in Flamez and Grinderteeth.
CTM has also announced new additions to the festival exhibitions program, the discourse program and a spatial sound installation in Berlin’s botanic garden featuring Maria Thereza Alves & Lucrecia Dalt.
Artists including Sophia Bulgakova, Pau Delgado, Anke Eckardt, Richard Garet, Dana Gingras, Wesley Goatley, Loïc Koutana, NSDOS & Zorka Wollny, Nural Moser, Krista Belle Stewart and Michael Wick will present work at the festival, while Andreas L. Hofbauer, Aida Baghernejad, Angus Finlayson, Chal Ravens, Chris Anderton, Dani Gal & Ghazi Barakat, Eilidh McLaughlin, Emile Frankel, Emma Warren, Gigsta, Jens Balzer, Kyle Devine, meLê Yamomo, Raja Kirik, Robert Henke, Sasha Geffen and Num will speak at the festival, with more speakers to be announced.
Tickets for CTM 2020 are available now. Check out the full list of new additions below.
CTM 2020 lineup additions:
The Allegorist
Alexmalism
Andy Stott
ASJ
ava
Bora
Born in Flamez
Catu Diosis
Charlotte Bendiks
Debmaster & MC Yallah
Demystification Committee
DJ Diaki
i
DJ Plead
Don Zilla
Duma
emptyset
Floyd Lavine b2b MINCO
FOTAN LAIKI
Ghettoraid
Grinderteeth
Guedra Guedra
Happy New Tears
Hibotep
Isa GT
Ivicore
Johanna Bruckner – “Sym-poetic Desires”
Josh Kun, Milad Khawam & Rasha Hilwi – “Sonic Rights: Music of Escape, Music of Belonging”
Jessika Khazrik
Kelvin T
Lafawndah
Laura Diaz
Max Dahlhaus
Mo Chan & DJ Kohlrabi
MUXXXE
Nerve
Opium Hum
Patiño & Schuttel “No Laughing Matter”
Peter Kirn
Rakta
Secretly Bovine
Selam X
Sicaria Sound
Slim Soledad
T0C1S
Teto Preto
Thegn
xin
Wesley Goatley
Zopelar
Read next: For Club Use Only – Best of 2019