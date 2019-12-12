Berlin’s foremost experimental music and arts festival expands an already stacked lineup.

Andy Stott, DJ Plead and xin are just some of the artists that have been added to the 2020 edition of Berlin’s CTM festival.

The third wave of announcements for the festival features an expanded program of club acts, including a Nyege Nyege showcase featuring MC Yallah & Debmaster, Don Zilla, Hibotep and more, as well as artists from the underground music scene in São Paulo including Slim Soledad, Rakta and Teto Preto. Other highlights include DJ Scotch Egg & Khanja & MC Yallah, Sicaria Sound, Born in Flamez and Grinderteeth.

CTM has also announced new additions to the festival exhibitions program, the discourse program and a spatial sound installation in Berlin’s botanic garden featuring Maria Thereza Alves & Lucrecia Dalt.

Artists including Sophia Bulgakova, Pau Delgado, Anke Eckardt, Richard Garet, Dana Gingras, Wesley Goatley, Loïc Koutana, NSDOS & Zorka Wollny, Nural Moser, Krista Belle Stewart and Michael Wick will present work at the festival, while Andreas L. Hofbauer, Aida Baghernejad, Angus Finlayson, Chal Ravens, Chris Anderton, Dani Gal & Ghazi Barakat, Eilidh McLaughlin, Emile Frankel, Emma Warren, Gigsta, Jens Balzer, Kyle Devine, meLê Yamomo, Raja Kirik, Robert Henke, Sasha Geffen and Num will speak at the festival, with more speakers to be announced.

Tickets for CTM 2020 are available now. Check out the full list of new additions below.

CTM 2020 lineup additions:

The Allegorist

Alexmalism

Andy Stott

ASJ

ava

Bora

Born in Flamez

Catu Diosis

Charlotte Bendiks

Debmaster & MC Yallah

Demystification Committee

DJ Diaki

i

DJ Plead

Don Zilla

Duma

emptyset

Floyd Lavine b2b MINCO

FOTAN LAIKI

Ghettoraid

Grinderteeth

Guedra Guedra

Happy New Tears

Hibotep

Isa GT

Ivicore

Johanna Bruckner – “Sym-poetic Desires”

Josh Kun, Milad Khawam & Rasha Hilwi – “Sonic Rights: Music of Escape, Music of Belonging”

Jessika Khazrik

Kelvin T

Lafawndah

Laura Diaz

Max Dahlhaus

Mo Chan & DJ Kohlrabi

MUXXXE

Nerve

Opium Hum

Patiño & Schuttel “No Laughing Matter”

Peter Kirn

Rakta

Secretly Bovine

Selam X

Sicaria Sound

Slim Soledad

T0C1S

Teto Preto

Thegn

xin

Wesley Goatley

Zopelar

