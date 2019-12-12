Moonshine celebrates 5th anniversary with SMS for Location, Vol. 3

Text: +15146124859, or join the Moonshine Whatsapp group to download the compilation for free.
Montreal’s secret full moon rave Moonshine is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a new compilation.
SMS for Location, Vol. 3 references to the way in which the party informs ravers of its ever-changing location. The compilation features electro-house, Afrobeats, Congolese rumba and more from producers including Dinamarca, Anderson MidNite and Moonshine resident Pierre Kwenders.
In keeping with the theme of the party, the compilation can be downloaded for free by texting +15146124859, or by joining the Moonshine Whatsapp group.
SMS for Location, Vol. 3 arrives on December 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. NoKliché feat. Maître Magellan – ‘Ancestors Dance’
02. Pierre Kwenders & Uproot Andy – ‘Gbadolite’
03. DJ P2N feat. DJ Boyoma – ‘Mosapi’
04. Anderson MidNite – ‘Soul People’
05. Nate Husser & Dapapa – ‘are u stoopid (dumb)’
06. Coco Em – ‘Emma’s Wisdom’
07. PEDRO – ‘Faz Assim’
08. Merci & Marco – ‘Evade’
09. Dinamarca – ‘Culebra’
10. Vixbongio – ‘Solomonari’
11. Anderson MidNite – ‘Go Down!’
