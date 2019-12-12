Moonshine celebrates 5th anniversary with SMS for Location, Vol. 3

Text: +15146124859, or join the Moonshine Whatsapp group to download the compilation for free.

Montreal’s secret full moon rave Moonshine is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a new compilation.

SMS for Location, Vol. 3 references to the way in which the party informs ravers of its ever-changing location. The compilation features electro-house, Afrobeats, Congolese rumba and more from producers including Dinamarca, Anderson MidNite and Moonshine resident Pierre Kwenders.

<a href="http://moonshinemu.bandcamp.com/album/sms-for-location-vol-3">SMS for Location, Vol. 3 by Moonshine</a>

In keeping with the theme of the party, the compilation can be downloaded for free by texting +15146124859, or by joining the Moonshine Whatsapp group.

SMS for Location, Vol. 3 arrives on December 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. NoKliché feat. Maître Magellan – ‘Ancestors Dance’

02. Pierre Kwenders & Uproot Andy – ‘Gbadolite’

03. DJ P2N feat. DJ Boyoma – ‘Mosapi’

04. Anderson MidNite – ‘Soul People’

05. Nate Husser & Dapapa – ‘are u stoopid (dumb)’

06. Coco Em – ‘Emma’s Wisdom’

07. PEDRO – ‘Faz Assim’

08. Merci & Marco – ‘Evade’

09. Dinamarca – ‘Culebra’

10. Vixbongio – ‘Solomonari’

11. Anderson MidNite – ‘Go Down!’

