Quest?onmarc debuts on Club Chai with Phoenix EP

Reworking grime, Jersey club and ballroom with non-Western instrumentation.

Quest?onmarc will debut on Oakland club collective and label Club Chai with a new EP.

Phoenix sees the producer incorporating elements of grime, Jersey club and ballroom into tracks that feature non-Western instrumentation, including Duduk and Dhol drums.

<a href=”http://clubchai.bandcamp.com/album/quest-onmarc-phoenix”>quest?onmarc – Phoenix by quest?onmarc</a>

The EP follows the producer’s self-released ?4, which landed back in October. ‘Monolith’, a highlight from that EP, was featured in our list of the best tracks of 2019.

Phoenix arrives on January 7, 2020 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Club Chai will celebrate the launch of the EP with a party at New York’s Bossa Nova Civic Club on January 11, 2020.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Mars In Scorpio’

02. ‘Ephemera’

03. ‘Phoenix’

04. ‘Ouroboros’

05. ‘Yin’

06. ‘Lotus’

