Quest?onmarc debuts on Club Chai with Phoenix EP

Reworking grime, Jersey club and ballroom with non-Western instrumentation.
Quest?onmarc will debut on Oakland club collective and label Club Chai with a new EP.
Phoenix sees the producer incorporating elements of grime, Jersey club and ballroom into tracks that feature non-Western instrumentation, including Duduk and Dhol drums.
The EP follows the producer’s self-released ?4, which landed back in October. ‘Monolith’, a highlight from that EP, was featured in our list of the best tracks of 2019.
Phoenix arrives on January 7, 2020 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Club Chai will celebrate the launch of the EP with a party at New York’s Bossa Nova Civic Club on January 11, 2020.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Mars In Scorpio’
02. ‘Ephemera’
03. ‘Phoenix’
04. ‘Ouroboros’
05. ‘Yin’
06. ‘Lotus’
