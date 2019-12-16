Hunee launches new label, Lifetones

It kicks off in January 2020 with an EP from Hydromantic.

Hunee is starting a new record label, Lifetones.

The venture officially kicks off next month with its first release, an EP from Hydromantic, the duo of Martin Maischein and Matthew Didemus. It’s called Archipelago and features four tracks; listen to preview clips below.

Additional details about the label are scarce, but Hunee offered instead a quote from the last poem of T.S Eliot’s Four Quartets series, ‘Little Gidding’:

“We shall not cease from exploration

And at the end of all our exploring

Will be to arrive where we started

And know the place for the first time.”

Hydromantic’s Archipelago EP is out January 20, 2020.

Tracklist:



01. ‘Archipelago’

02. ‘Pipe Phase’

03. ‘Paranormalization’

04. ‘Drip By Drip’

