Urvakan Festival expands to five days, announces 2020 curators

The Armenian festival returns in May with curators including Club Chai, GOST ZVUK and more.

Armenia’s Urvakan Festival has announced the curators for its 2020 event.

Booking agent and Littlebig Agency founder Brandon Rosenbluth, Oakland-based event series and label Club Chai, music technology-focused festival Synthposium and Morphine Records head Rabih Beaini will head the music programme. They’ll be joined by Moscow-based groups including experimental music events promoter TKANI and labels GOST ZVUK and Klammklang. On the visual side, muralist and graphic designer STFNV will curate street art, and syg.ma will curate art exhibitions.

For its second edition, Urvakan will take place from May 5-9, 2020, expanding from three days to five. The Yerevan-based festival, which takes its name from the Armenian word for “ghost”, turns formerly abandoned sites into unconventional venues for its variety of music performances, art installations and exhibitions. This year, the opening day event will return to the Yerevan Children’s Railway and Mirzoyan Library, while the main programme will be hosted in a new venue, an “abandoned scientific institute” in the suburbs. Check out photos below.

Early bird tickets for Urvakan Festival are on sale now. For more information, head to the official event website.











Read next: The best tracks of 2019