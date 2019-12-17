Hivern Discs announces Fragments compilation featuring John Talabot, Pional and more

The release comprises 29 new tracks across six 12″s.

Barcelona’s Hivern Discs is releasing a label compilation next month.

The collection, titled Fragments, comprises 29 new tracks across six 12″s, and features a combination of “core artists and recent signings” including John Talabot, Pional, Fantastic Man, Samo DJ, Beesmunt Soundsystem and Benedikt Frey. Find the complete tracklist below, along with a 42-minute preview of the LP.

Fragments will be released as a complete box set on January 23, 2020. Each 12″ will also be sold separately in the following months. Preorder the set here.

Tracklist:



Fragments 1

A1. Arthur Evans – ‘IV’

A2. Benedikt Frey – ‘Cali Stroll’

A3. Walden – ‘Guerreros del Lago’

B1. John Talabot – ‘Hivernoid’

B2. Epsilove – ‘Parallel universe night (Melted mix)’

Fragments 2

A1. Fantastic Man – ‘Lather of Heaven’

A2. Layered Moods – ‘Z’

B1. Absis – ‘Sara’

B2. Steve Pepe – ‘Tribalone’

Fragments 3

A1. Cleveland – ‘Via Sole’

A2. Lost Scripts – ‘Deep’

B1. Lawrence Le Doux – ‘Regina’

B2. Sapphire Slows – ‘New You For Others, Same You For Yourself’

B3. Simon Haydo – ‘Bending Frameworks’

Fragments 4

A1. C.P.I. – ‘Miasma’

A2. Beesmunt Soundsystem – ‘Hypno’

B1. Parple – ‘El Día Oscuro’

B2. Inga Mauer – ‘It’s Gone’

Fragments 5

A1. Cooper Saver – ‘Tell’

A2. ‘Pional – ‘Purple’

B1. ‘Marc Piñol – ‘Vol de Nit’

B2. ‘Velmondo – ‘Transubstantiation’

Fragments 6

A1. Samo DJ – ‘Waterfall’

A2. oma totem – ‘Amb Minus’

A3. Shame On Us – ‘Fingers Crossed’

B1. Nadia D’Alò – ‘Ten-High Straight’

B2. Mioclono – ‘Center Of Things’

B3. Odopt – ‘Bretonn’

