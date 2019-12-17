Click through the audio player, or into the download link, to read the full protest chant in English, German or Spanish.

Turkish producer Nene H has shared a track in solidarity with the feminist anti-rape protests that took place in Chile earlier this year.

The track is based on the protestors’ “Un Violador en Tu Camino” chant, which has now become an international feminist anthem.

As the Guardian reports, “The song was written by Lastesis, a feminist theatre group based in the city of Valparaíso, who credited Chile’s women protesters for helping spread the work around the world.”

In Nene H’s own words, “The feminist protests “un violador en tu camino” in Chile made a huge impact on me, like it did to so many others globally. I had a personal motivation to make a track out of these protests, to support and contribute to this cause” and to “Bring the girls to the clubs”.

Download the track for free here.

