Savile self-releases new EP, Bliss

Proceeds will go to the Sex Workers Outreach Project.

Savile has self-released his latest EP, Bliss. Comprised of three diverse tracks, Bliss delivers on its name via floating house, mind-centering arpeggios and meditative bass that envelops like a bear hug.

The Chicago producer, according to his Bandcamp, is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the EP to the Sex Workers Outreach Project, a social justice network focused on “ending violence and stigma through education and advocacy”.

“When I envision a better and more just world,” Savile writes, “it is built on an understanding that all of us deserve the autonomy to experience a joy that is true to us.”

Earlier this year, Savile released another EP, The Abolitionist, from which proceeds went to the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

Bliss is out now. Listen to it below and buy it on Bandcamp.

01. ‘Bliss On Top Of Bliss’

02. ‘Arps For The Anxious’

03. ‘Last Go’

