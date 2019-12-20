Stream it in full below.

Online broadcasting platform radio.syg.ma has released its second compilation of the year, Σ2.

The collection aims to explore the droning, noisy and spatial aspects of experimental sound realized by a range of radio.syg.ma curators, contributors and affiliates including Acute Velleity, Adam Dove, Aseptic Stir, Fae Welder, KMRU, Kraaa, .nyctalops., Pavel Milyakov (aka buttechno), SDEM, Sequences and TF+.

The result comes together like a nighttime wander through an abandoned and exhausted factory, wicked landscape or trembling cave haunted by spectral echoes bouncing up close from far off.



radio.syg.ma’s debut 22-track compilation SYGMATURE 1 was released this past April.



Σ2 is out now.

Read next: GAMMA 2019: Russia’s experimental techno expo is an alien experience in a disused brewery