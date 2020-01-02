Download Teklife’s free VIP 2020 compilation

Featuring DJ Spinn, DJ Paypal, Traxman and many more.

One year after their VIP 2019 compilation, Teklife have welcomed in the new year and decade with a free footwork compilation.

TEKLIFE VIP 2020 opens with a collaboration between Teklife’s co-founder DJ Spinn and Gant-Man and includes many other label affiliates throughout such as DJ Paypal, DJ Manny, DJ Earl and Traxman.

Download the compilation via Teklife’s website and see the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:



01. DJ Spinn x Gant-Man – ‘Bostich’

02. DJ Manny x DJ Taye – ‘Give It To Me’

03. DJ Chap – ‘Sientate’

04. Boylan – ‘Don’t Like’

05. Taso – ‘Loc’d Out Smoked Out’

06. Hank – ‘Tru Story’

07. Slick Shoota – ‘Transcend’

08. JP Durban – ‘Summit’

09. DJ Paypal – ‘Boy U Get 2 Lit’

10. DJ Tre x DJ Manny x DJ Earl – ‘Aye!!!!’

11. Gant-Man – ‘Night of The Living Jukeheads’

12. Heavee – ‘Make it Work’

13. Mel G – ‘On a Pill’

14. DBK – ‘Gentleman’

15. Sirr Tmo Sama – ‘Bring it Back’

16. DJ Phil – ‘Liar’

17. Traxman x Willz Engine – ‘Shitz Ain’t Safe No Mo’

