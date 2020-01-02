JamesBangura debuts on Vanity Press Records

Listen to some samples below.

US producer JamesBangura will debut on Ann Arbor’s Vanity Press Records next month with their first 12″.

Vanity’s 2019 roster included records by Davis Galvin and Huey Mnemonic, both of which were featured on our Deep Inside: 2019’s best house and techno playlist.

In 2019, Bangura launched the PercussionFunctions label with a compilation that included Vanity Press affiliate Color Plus as well as AL-90, Ambiwlans, Bvha, Divine Interface, Randal Douglas, Ismael and Monokle.



The JamesBangura EP will be available for pre-order the week of January 5 with a release forthcoming in February. See the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Broken Mind’

02. ‘Color of Rhythm’

03. ‘Lucid Memory’

04. ‘2129’



