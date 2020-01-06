Ans M debuts on TT with water-themed EP, Petrichor

Four tracks exploring bodies of water, “particularly rain and its smell”.

London label TT has announced its first release of 2020, a four-track EP from producer and visual artist Annie Mackinnon, aka Ans M.

Petrichor “explores memories and stories relating to bodies of water, particularly rain and its smell”. The EP’s title can be defined as “a pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm, dry weather”. Listen to a new track, ‘dust devils’, now.

<a href="http://tobagotracks.bandcamp.com/album/petrichor">Petrichor by Ans M</a>

The EP follows the artist’s 2018 self-released EP, Stepping Towards The Giant Egg. She also hosts a monthly radio show on Internet Public Radio.

Petrichor arrives on January 17 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘dust devils’

02. ‘haptic wetness on your waterproof skin’

03. ‘storm seeding’

04. ‘blue celeste’

