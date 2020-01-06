News I By I 06.01.20

Ans M debuts on TT with water-themed EP, Petrichor

Ans M

Photo by: Press

Four tracks exploring bodies of water, “particularly rain and its smell”.

London label TT has announced its first release of 2020, a four-track EP from producer and visual artist Annie Mackinnon, aka Ans M.

Petrichor “explores memories and stories relating to bodies of water, particularly rain and its smell”. The EP’s title can be defined as “a pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm, dry weather”. Listen to a new track, ‘dust devils’, now.

The EP follows the artist’s 2018 self-released EP, Stepping Towards The Giant Egg. She also hosts a monthly radio show on Internet Public Radio.

Petrichor arrives on January 17 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘dust devils’
02. ‘haptic wetness on your waterproof skin’
03. ‘storm seeding’
04. ‘blue celeste’

Read next: The Best Tracks of 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp