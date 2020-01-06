News I By I 06.01.20

Mall Grab, Escape Artist and more share EPs for Australian bushfire relief

Photograph via: Press

Sales proceeds will go to various organizations assisting communities affected by the ongoing crisis.

Currently, Australia is in the midst of a crisis as bushfires continue to ravage the country’s southeastern state of New South Wales. According to CNN, more than 24 people have died during this fire season along with nearly half a billion animals.

In order to raise awareness of and funds for the ongoing crisis, Aussie artists such as DJ Plead, Mall Grab, Escape Artist and Lou Karsh have shared EPs of B-sides and previously unreleased tracks across SoundCloud and Bandcamp, while Nina Las Vegas has offered up her NLV Records label’s 2019 releases.

“Everything that’s happening right now in Australia is terrifying,” writes Karsh. “With so much loss already, increasingly dangerous weather conditions and a useless government there is a lingering feeling of sadness and anxiety in all of us now and for the days to come. Inspired by the ways of others I have decided to use my music as a way to help.”

Sales proceeds from these EPs will go to a variety of organizations including RSPCA NSW, the NSW Rural Fire Service, Bushfire Disaster Appeal, Fire Relief Fund for the First Nations Communities, Country Fire Association and Red Cross.

Read next: DJ Plead addresses Australia bushfire crisis with Massari for Relief EP

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp