Mall Grab, Escape Artist and more share EPs for Australian bushfire relief

Sales proceeds will go to various organizations assisting communities affected by the ongoing crisis.

Currently, Australia is in the midst of a crisis as bushfires continue to ravage the country’s southeastern state of New South Wales. According to CNN, more than 24 people have died during this fire season along with nearly half a billion animals.

In order to raise awareness of and funds for the ongoing crisis, Aussie artists such as DJ Plead, Mall Grab, Escape Artist and Lou Karsh have shared EPs of B-sides and previously unreleased tracks across SoundCloud and Bandcamp, while Nina Las Vegas has offered up her NLV Records label’s 2019 releases.

“Everything that’s happening right now in Australia is terrifying,” writes Karsh. “With so much loss already, increasingly dangerous weather conditions and a useless government there is a lingering feeling of sadness and anxiety in all of us now and for the days to come. Inspired by the ways of others I have decided to use my music as a way to help.”

Sales proceeds from these EPs will go to a variety of organizations including RSPCA NSW, the NSW Rural Fire Service, Bushfire Disaster Appeal, Fire Relief Fund for the First Nations Communities, Country Fire Association and Red Cross.

<a href="http://lookingfortrouble.club/album/dont-keep-the-fire-burning">Don't Keep The Fire Burning by Mall Grab</a>

<a href="http://escapeartistaus.bandcamp.com/album/bushfire-relief-ep">Bushfire Relief EP by Escape Artist</a>

