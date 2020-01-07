Tiny Mix Tapes is going on “a much-needed hiatus”

“TMT has always essentially been a passion project, made possible only through your readership. Big thank you for everything.”
Tiny Mix Tapes is going on hiatus.
The legendary music website, which operated on a volunteer-basis with contributors often writing under pseudonyms, announced the decision on Twitter, stating: “After nearly two decades of publishing, we have decided this is the ideal time to take a much-needed hiatus.”
Graduating from a GeoCities page to its current website in 2001, Tiny Mix Tapes focused on experimental, independent artists, fostering an esoteric approach to music criticism and providing a platform for scenes including deconstructed club music, noise and vaporwave.
“TMT has always essentially been a passion project, made possible only through your readership”, reads the statement. “Big thank you for everything.”
