Tiny Mix Tapes is going on “a much-needed hiatus”

“TMT has always essentially been a passion project, made possible only through your readership. Big thank you for everything.”

Tiny Mix Tapes is going on hiatus.

The legendary music website, which operated on a volunteer-basis with contributors often writing under pseudonyms, announced the decision on Twitter, stating: “After nearly two decades of publishing, we have decided this is the ideal time to take a much-needed hiatus.”

Thanks for reading Tiny Mix Tapes. After nearly two decades of publishing, we have decided this is the ideal time to take a much-needed hiatus.



TMT has always essentially been a passion project, made possible only through your readership. Big thank you for everything. <3 pic.twitter.com/R1U21qmQQ0 — Tiny Mix Tapes (@tinymixtapes) January 6, 2020

Graduating from a GeoCities page to its current website in 2001, Tiny Mix Tapes focused on experimental, independent artists, fostering an esoteric approach to music criticism and providing a platform for scenes including deconstructed club music, noise and vaporwave.

“TMT has always essentially been a passion project, made possible only through your readership”, reads the statement. “Big thank you for everything.”

Read next: Interdependence, or how I learned to love again on the dancefloor